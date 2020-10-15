Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Warehouse Group exploring 'dark store' opportunities

6 minutes to read

Nick Grayston, chief executive of The Warehouse Group. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

The Warehouse Group says it is exploring opportunities to potentially repurpose some of its physical stores as the proportion of its sales continue to increase online.

As group chief executive Nick Grayston puts it, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.