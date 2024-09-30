Home / Business

The 'nice lady' who became Britain's most loathed CEO

By Oliver Shah
The Times·
21 mins to read

Malicious, incompetent or misunderstood? As the UK’s Post Office inquiry enters its final stage, former CEO Paula Vennells faces a reckoning. Oliver Shah speaks to her former colleagues to work out how she became the face of a scandal.

It is a little-known fact that Paula Vennells suffers from claustrophobia. When I interviewed her for this paper’s Business section a decade ago, she told me it first came on during a trip with the Girl Guides to Speedwell Cavern, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business