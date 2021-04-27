Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Lies and computers - UK Post Office scandal nears end

4 minutes to read
More than 900 British postmasters have been prosecuted by the UK Post Office for cash shortfalls based on false evidence provided by a computer system. Photo / Getty Images

More than 900 British postmasters have been prosecuted by the UK Post Office for cash shortfalls based on false evidence provided by a computer system. Photo / Getty Images

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

A remarkable legal scandal is in its final throes in the United Kingdom. It has done huge damage to hundreds of people, and should be a warning to everybody that you cannot blindly trust

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.