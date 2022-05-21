Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The stock market crash has only just begun and it will hurt

6 minutes to read
Bear markets triggered by recessions are always the worst, and we are now heading for a deep downturn, Matthew Lynn writes. Photo / Getty Images

Bear markets triggered by recessions are always the worst, and we are now heading for a deep downturn, Matthew Lynn writes. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Matthew Lynn

OPINION

It could be Monday. It might take until the end of next week. Or it might even wait until June. But it now looks inevitable that we will soon officially be in a bear

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.