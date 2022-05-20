Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Budget 2022: David Cunliffe - Finally a Government has guts to take on core issues

5 minutes to read
Inflation, the rising cost of living and how to deal with it is a huge issue facing the current Government. Photo / 123RF

Inflation, the rising cost of living and how to deal with it is a huge issue facing the current Government. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By David Cunliffe

OPINION:

It is often harder to navigate out of a crisis than manage the crisis itself. Labour has led Aotearoa New Zealand ably through Covid with low death rates, and a quick economic bounce back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.