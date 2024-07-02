Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The lessons NZ should take from the US and UK elections - Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump and President of the United States Joe Biden took part in the first Presidential Debate last week. Photo / Kyle Mazza /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and President of the United States Joe Biden took part in the first Presidential Debate last week. Photo / Kyle Mazza /Anadolu via Getty Images)

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The results of the UK election are due on July 4 (Friday NZ Time)
  • The US election is due to be held on November 5
  • Former president Donald Trump is proposing 10% tariffs on imports

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds a number of directorships.

OPINION

Last week two TV debates were decisive for different reasons.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business