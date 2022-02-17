Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The great funding crunch: Developers create third-tier deposit-taking funds

16 minutes to read
James Kellow, a director of NZ Mortgages & Securities. Video / Michael Craig

James Kellow, a director of NZ Mortgages & Securities. Video / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Former Prime Minister and ANZ NZ chairman Sir John Key is doing it and so are many housing developers - raising money directly from investors.

A big lending squeeze is threatening new property projects at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.