Business

Stonewood Key Capital: John and Max Key join Chows for new $100 million 500-home funder

4 minutes to read
Sir John Key, his son Max and property developers John and Michael Chow hope to raise $100 million within 18 months.

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Sir John Key, his son Max and property developers John and Michael Chow hope to raise $100 million within 18 months for a venture that would build 500 houses a year.

Stonewood Key Capital aims

