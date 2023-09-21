Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The big winners from the $1 billion taxpayer air freight scheme

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Emirates urgently flew Covid-19 vaccines to NZ when supplies were low.

Emirates urgently flew Covid-19 vaccines to NZ when supplies were low.

Figures from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) show which airlines benefitted most from the taxpayer-funded air freight scheme, described as “one of the best pieces of policy work” delivered during the pandemic.

The $1 billion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business