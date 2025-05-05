Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tesla: EV automaker’s New Zealand revenue crashed in 2024 – and this year is worse, so far

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

On a first-quarter conference call, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk promised to spend more time on his car company and less in Washington DC. Photo / Getty Images

On a first-quarter conference call, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk promised to spend more time on his car company and less in Washington DC. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla New Zealand’s revenue crashed to $149.5 million in 2024 from $373m in 2023.

Net profit fell to $457,000 from the prior year’s $2.9m. The electric vehicle firm paid $1.0m in tax, marginally up from 2023’s $953,000.

Tesla New Zealand is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business