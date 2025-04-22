Tesla earnings plunge as Elon Musk hits firestorm of controversy

Automotive revenue fell 20%, partly offset by gains in Tesla’s energy business. The company also reported US$595m from other automakers who pay Tesla for carbon credits to offset their sale of conventional vehicles.

The company’s stock closed Tuesday at $238 a share, about 37% lower than at the beginning of the year.

In a letter to shareholders, Tesla said rapidly evolving trade policy and “changing political sentiment could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near-term”.

Police remove a protester blocking an entrance road during a demonstration against the environmental impact of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla was already struggling before Musk enmeshed himself in GOP politics last year. Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration he has almost entirely shifted his focus to running the US Doge Service. Doge stands for the Department of Government Efficiency and is aggressively pursuing an initiative meant to reduce “waste, fraud and abuse” in the federal government.

A combination of increased competition from Chinese electric carmakers such as BYD, uncertainty around Trump’s tariffs and Musk’s declining popularity has pushed the company into turmoil.

A group of protesters stands outside a Tesla car dealer, voicing their concerns and opposition to Elon Musk's vision and management, in Chicago on March 22. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla owners are trading in their vehicles at an increasing rate; prices for used Teslas have sunk; and widespread protests against the brand have erupted around the world. Vandals have also targeted the company’s dealerships, charging stations and vehicles with Molotov cocktails, gunshots and arson.

“The more political he gets with Doge, the more the brand suffers — there is no debate,” Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities previously said in a note to investors. “This continues to be a moment of truth for Musk to navigate this brand tornado crisis moment.”

Musk has said in previous earnings calls that the future of Tesla is “overwhelmingly” autonomous driving, and he has doubled down on his vision of creating a fully self-driving car with no steering wheel or pedals.

Investors and shareholders have become increasingly frustrated with the CEO, as they attribute much of the company’s woes to the upheaval he has caused in the federal government. Sweeping layoffs and dramatic budget cuts mandated by Doge have led to chaos, confusion and backlash.

Musk, along with the President, hinted that he will leave the government when his status as a special government employee expires at the end of May, though the exact timeline is unclear. Doge’s work is expected to continue after he departs.