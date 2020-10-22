Website of the Year

Business

Taxpayers likely to foot bill for clean-up of ageing oil tanker, after Umuroa placed in liquidation

5 minutes to read

The Umuroa has been gathering oil from the Tui oil field for more than a decade. Photo / Supplied

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

The Crown may end up taking ownership of an ageing oil vessel which has been floating unused off the Taranaki coast for months, the latest fallout of the collapse of Malaysian oil explorer Tamarind.

On

