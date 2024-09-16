Synlait will hold a pivotal shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Herald
Synlait Milk’s $217.8 million recapitalisation plan, which goes before shareholders at a special meeting tomorrow, is looking like a done deal.
The plan, an integral part of the company’s mission to restore itsbalance sheet and pay off debt, involves the issue of $185m worth of shares to China’s Bright Dairy at 60c a share and $32.8m worth to a2 Milk at 43c a share.
If approved, Bright’s holding will go from 39.01% to 65% while a2 Milk’s stake will remain at 19.8%.
However, the NZSA has come around, and has said it will vote proxies in favour of the deal.
But there is no escaping the heavily dilutive impact on non-Bright and non-a2 Milk shareholders.
It means that minorities will hold 14.9% of the shares compared with 41.2% of the shares at present.
“This proposal will now leave minorities having to rely on the good governance intentions of directors and the positive patronage of Bright Dairy,” it said.
NZSA chief executive Oliver Mander said the association had been enouraged by a message from Bright, to the effect that it would strongly advocate to ensure shareholders were given an opportunity to participate in the next capital management initiative to improve liquidity in the stock and to drive future growth.
Early this month, the Takeovers Panel said it would “take no further action” over the plan following a complaint from John Penno, who co-founded the company and who remains a significant shareholder.
Synlait chair George Adams said elements of the recapitalisation were “inter-conditional” - among them being an agreement by Synlait and a2 Milk to settle a supply contract dispute.
“There are the two placements, the changing of the constitution, the refinancing, and then there is the a2 Milk dispute settlement.