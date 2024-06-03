Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What went wrong with Synlait and how new chairman George Adams plans to fix it

Jamie Gray
By
12 mins to read
George Adams, chairman of Synlait Milk. Photo / Supplied

George Adams, chairman of Synlait Milk. Photo / Supplied

Geoge Adams has his work cut out.

Since May 1, he’s chaired the board of Synlait - a company that has seen a slew of changes at a management and directorship level, and a string

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business