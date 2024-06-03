Synlait chief executive Grant Watson. Photo / Supplied

Struggling dairy processor Synlait has confirmed a significant majority of its farmer suppliers want to leave.

In a market announcement to the Australian securities exchange (ASX) on Monday morning – a public holiday in New Zealand – dual-listed Synlait said the exodus of most of its farmer suppliers was expected, given its current performance.

It also told the exchange it had given up trying to sell its Dairyworks cheese business.

Synlait said in April it valued the Dairyworks business at $120 million, writing it down by $31.1m.

The farmers’ two-year cessation notices say they intend to exit the company, which would affect Synlait in 2026, the company said.

