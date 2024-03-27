Photo / File

Cash-strapped Synlait has gone into a trading halt for both its NZX-listed shares and its bonds while it finalises talks with a banking syndicate over an extension for a $130 million debt repayment, which was due today.

The company is also in talks with its major shareholder, China’s Bright Dairy, which owns 39 per cent of its shares, regarding the provision of financial support.

Synlait - a key supplier of infant milk formula to its near 20 per cent owner, a2 Milk - is running a sale process for its Dairyworks subsidiary.

The company has announced it will provide an update to the market on Tuesday, April 2, regarding its plans to deleverage its balance sheet.

It is due to announce its half-year results for the six months ended January 31 on the same day, when the trading halt is expected to lift.

Shares in Synlait last traded at 75c, having lost 65.6 per cent over the last 12 months.

Synlait’s NZX-traded bonds, which mature in December, were last quoted at a yield of 37 per cent.

In its latest guidance, issued in February, Synlait said it expects to report a net loss in the range of $17 million to $21 million for the six-month period.

The company’s latest annual result came to a net loss of $4.3 million.

It said in its results announcement that it had been a highly challenging year, with material reductions in customer demand, CO2 shortages, extreme weather events, the Covid-19 pandemic, and inflationary impacts, among other things.

