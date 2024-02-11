Financing costs driving Synlait Milk to $17m-$21m first-half loss

Synlait Milk is heading towards a big first half loss. Photo / File

Debt-laden Synlait Milk said it expects to report a first half loss of $17-$21 million in March, driven by increased financing and operating costs.

Reduced ingredient and advanced nutrition margins would also contribute to the shortfall, it said.

Synlait’s first half 2023 profit was $4.8m.

The annual result for 2024 was also likely to be flat or down on 2023′s, the company said.

The milk processor, which counts infant formula marketer a2 Milk as its biggest customer, has a $130 million debt repayment due on March 28.

The half-year loss range was based on Synlait’s initial consolidated result, which was subject to further review and may be subject to further adjustments as the company prepared its half-year financial statements for release on March 25, it said.

“The HY24 result remains subject to review procedures by Synlait’s auditor, and the range excludes any additional adjustments, including accruals, provisions, and impairments, which are still being assessed,” the company said in a statement to the NZX.

The previously announced guidance said that Synlait expected its half-year net profit to be down from the first half of 2023, mainly due to increased financing costs and changes in margin.

Last September 2023, Synlait said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) performance were expected to improve in the full year 2024, compared to 2023.

“Synlait’s expectation is now that the full year 2024 EBITDA result is expected to be broadly flat or down on 2023,” it said.

“The board and management are actively working on the need to deleverage Synlait’s balance sheet as a priority.”

On top of Synlait’s March debt repayment, it has $180m in NZX-listed bonds, which fall due on December 17 this year.

The bonds last traded at a yield of 24 per cent.

The company’s shares last traded at 83c, having fallen by 76 per cent over the past 12 months.

Synlait, which is just under 20 per cent owned by a2 Milk, has its Dairyworks business up for sale, the proceeds from which it plans to use to reduce debt.

A capital raise may also be on the cards.

Last week, Synlait said Liu Ruibing (Ryan) had resigned as financial officer of Bright Dairy Holding Ltd for personal reasons and had subsequently stood down as a Bright Dairy-appointed director of Synlait Milk.

Bright Dairy has a 39.0 per cent shareholding in Synlait.

