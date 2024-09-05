Penno is a 2.3% shareholder, having previously served as the chief executive, the non-independent chair, and as a director of the company until May this year.

His notice of complaint asserted that under the NZX Listing Rules and Takeovers Code, Bright and a2 Milk should not be able to vote on resolutions relating to the recapitalisation, leaving only shareholders other than Bright and a2 being able to vote on the two resolutions.

Synlait disagreed with the complaint and considered that the NZX Listing Rules and Takeovers Code had been complied with.

The panel met yesterday, regarding the potential association between a2 Milk and Bright Dairy, to consider whether to call a meeting under section 32 of the Takeovers Act 1993 in response to a complaint received from Penno.

“On the basis of the information before it, the Panel agreed there was no reasonable possibility that Bright Dairy and The a2 Milk were or would be ‘associates’ for the purposes of the Code in relation to the proposed allotment of shares in Synlait Milk Limited to Bright, which is to be voted on at Synlait’s upcoming special shareholders’ meeting,” the panel said.





The panel considered that each of a2 Milk and Bright were acting in pursuit of their respective commercial interests, rather than as part of a coordinated strategy relating to control over voting rights.

“Accordingly, the Panel declined to call a section 32 meeting under the Act and, based on the information before it, will not take any further action in relation to this matter at this stage,” it said.

Synlait said last month that the special shareholders’ meeting would be critical.

“If the resolutions are not approved and the recapitalisation is not implemented, Synlait would likely need to cease trading and initiate a formal insolvency process unless it were to become clear that further support would be forthcoming from Synlait’s existing banks,” the company said.

Synlait said support from its banks would be hard to secure in such circumstances.

Independent chair George Adams said the board had followed a rigorous process.

“The independent directors remain confident that this is the optimal offer structure for the company.”

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.



