Business

‘Super cartel’ member sentenced to life in Dutch prison

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Everything you need to know about cocaine.

A key figure in the Dubai-based “super cartel” that supplied a third of Europe’s cocaine has been sentenced to life in prison by a Dutch court as international prosecutors close in on other drugs bosses

