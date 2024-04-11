Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Subcontractor complains of money owed by Build Partners on state housing projects, boss defends

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
This apartment site was shut when the Herald visited today and subbies are complaining about not being paid. Video / NZ Herald

A subcontractor from a troubled Build Partners’ state housing site claims he is owed “hundreds of thousands of dollars” but the company chief executive said the business had tried to be as supportive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business