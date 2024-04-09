Voyager 2023 media awards
Kāinga Ora takes over four of Build Partners’ apartment jobs

Anne Gibson
The first apartment block, with modules from Sweden, at 159 Hendon Ave, Mt Albert. Photo / Dave Ross

Kāinga Ora has taken control of four residential projects for 91 new apartments previously being constructed by housing developer Build Partners, the state housing agency says.

Kāinga Ora construction and innovation general manager Patrick Dougherty

