Strong run continues for Global Dairy Trade auction

The dairy industry's golden run in 2021 has continued with the seventh positive Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in a row.

Overnight prices rose 3.0 per cent across the board, led by Whole Milk Powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra's Farmgate milk price - with a 4.3 per cent jump to an average US$3,615/MT.

Amidst a week of uncertainty, the result will be a welcome one for dairy farmers, particularly given it is the first GDT since February 3 when Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price for the 2020/21 season by 20 cents to $7.20, and lifted the bottom end of its range to between $6.90 and $7.50.

All other products on offer all experienced modest price increases, with Skim Milk Powder - Fonterra's second biggest "reference" product - up 0.3 per cent to an average US$3,207/MT.

Cheddar rose 2.4 per cent to an average US$2,468/MT, while Butter, which broke the US$5k mark last auction, rose a further 2.0 per cent to an average US$5,129/MT.

Anhydrous Milk Fat had a 1.1 per cent rise to an average US$5,527/MT, and lactose followed suit with a 0.4 per cent rise to an average US$1,232/MT.

Product volumes fell slightly on the previous auctions, as can be expected as New Zealand's dairy herd's collective lactation curve falls, with 26,883MT of product sold, attracting 102 winning bidders.