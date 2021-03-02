Shock leap in Global Dairy Trade auction overnight

Photo/ File.

Kiwi dairy farmers could be forgiven for thinking that the decimal point was in the wrong place, when viewing the latest Global Dairy Trade auction results this morning.

Prices across the board in last night's auction leapt an incredible 15.0 per cent to an average US$4,231/MT.

It's the eighth increase in a row, and the eleventh out the last twelve auctions.

But, unbelievably, the news got even better for farmers from there.

The largest gain sprung from the crucial Whole Milk Powder index, which has the biggest impact on Fonterra's Farmgate milk price and shot up 21.0 per cent to an average US$4,364/MT.

Skim Milk Powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - backed up a small gain in the last auction with a 3.5 per cent increase to an average US$3,302/MT.

Butter, the other reference product to make an unexpected but significant gain, lifted 13.7 per cent to an average US$5,826/MT, while Anhydrous Milk Fat rose 7.4 per cent to an average US$4,929/MT.

Amongst the other products on offer, Lactose increased 4.9 per cent rise to an average US$1,278/MT, and Cheddar followed suit - up 1.3 per cent to an average US$4,280/MT.

The only product to buck the trend, Butter Milk Powder fell 0.3 per cent to an average US$3,144/MT

Product volumes again fell slightly on the previous auctions, which can be expected as New Zealand's dairy herd's collective lactation curve falls, with 25,554MT of product sold, attracting just 86 winning bidders.

Last month Fonterra lifted its 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price range by 20c/kgMS to between $6.90 and $7.50.

The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid, increased to $7.20/kgMS from $7.00.