Expectations for most of their finances in the months up to now were not high, Solly said.

“We’ve seen a lot of companies that are cyclically exposed, so companies that depend on activity in the economy, those are the ones that have been hit really hard, down 15%, 20%, 30% in some cases in their earnings.

“Fletcher Building has been the unfortunate poster child for this earnings reset. That’s the sort of business that has been really put through the mill.”

Forsyth Barr senior equity analyst Aaron Ibbotson and senior quant analyst Matthew Leach said this earnings season was set to be the sixth in a row of negative revenue growth.

“Despite bad news being well-flagged, we enter earnings with expectations of more negative surprises than positives,” they wrote in a research note last week entitled The Dichotomy Edition.

They said a potential cut in the official cash rate this week may have more of an impact on the NZX than earnings would.

Companies closely tied to the economic cycle such as Fletcher Building were ones to watch this financial reporting season. Photo / Natalie Slade

If there was any silver lining from the profit pain caused by this economic cycle, it had put pressure on management teams and boards to perform, Solly said.

“I’m really excited about the structural changes that we’ve seen inside businesses.”

Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.