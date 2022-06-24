Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steven Joyce: Three Waters a tipping point for disillusioned provincial NZ

6 minutes to read
Grant Robertson and Nanaia Mahuta reveal the next steps for the Three Waters reforms. Video / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson and Nanaia Mahuta reveal the next steps for the Three Waters reforms. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Steven Joyce

At times, it can be surprisingly difficult to see clearly from the ninth floor of the Beehive.

To understand what people are thinking out in regional New Zealand, you have to look past the officials

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.