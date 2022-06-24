Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Murray Bolton's Rugby New York makes US final - how a $25m investment is tracking

6 minutes to read
Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder in action for Rugby New York in their June 3 Eastern Conference semi-final against the New England Free Jacks. Photo / Getty Images

Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder in action for Rugby New York in their June 3 Eastern Conference semi-final against the New England Free Jacks. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

While it's fair to say members of its squad are far from household names in the US, Rugby United New York has made the final of the American equivalent to Super Rugby.

And locals are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.