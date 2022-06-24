Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Labour Government can't afford to lose to National on health

6 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

It was in the middle of a glorious summer in January that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a shocking prediction: winter is coming.

Lo, winter has duly arrived with all its excess baggage: Omicron,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.