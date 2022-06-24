Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: NZ's nosedive in world ratings bad Karma for Ardern

5 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern arrives in New York during her May trade mssion to the US. Photo / Claire Trevett

Jacinda Ardern arrives in New York during her May trade mssion to the US. Photo / Claire Trevett

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

Sometimes, karma can be tough.

Just as Jacinda Ardern departs tomorrow for another offshore swing to further cement New Zealand's security and trade agenda and promote the country as "open for business", along comes the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.