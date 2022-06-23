Voyager 2021 media awards
Brian Fallow: Spendthrift Robertson — says who?

6 minutes to read
Without Grant Robertson's outsized operating allowances, we'd face real per capita spending cuts. Photo / Marty Melville

Brian Fallow
By
Brian Fallow

Columnist

OPINION:

The belief that Grant Robertson is an irresponsible fiscal spendthrift has hardened into unquestioned dogma and unshakeable conviction on the political right.

For evidence of his addiction to spending, we are told, we need

