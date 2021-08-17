Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Spark takes $38m Covid hit, but operating earnings up

3 minutes to read
Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Spark says ongoing border closures cost it $38 million in lost roaming revenue in the 12 months to June 30, and it fell well short of its target in the key fixed-wireless market.

But the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.