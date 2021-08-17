Spark takes $38m Covid hit, but operating earnings up

Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Spark says ongoing border closures cost it $38 million in lost roaming revenue in the 12 months to June 30, and it fell well short of its target in the key fixed-wireless market.

But the telco still managed a 1 per cent rise in operating earnings to $1.12 billion - at the top-end of guidance. The company said cost controls drove the ebitda lift.

Revenue dipped 0.8 per cent to $3.59 billion.

Net profit was down 8.6 per cent to $384 million, with the fall pinned on higher depreciation and tax expenses.

A 12.5 cent per share dividend was declared for the second-half, taking the full-year dividend to 25cps in line with expectations.

As flagged, Spark received no profit-share payout from Southern Cross Cables. The financial year saw Kiwi telo's stake in the trans-Pacific submarine cable operator fall from 50 per cent to 38 per cent as Telstra took a minority stake. The Aussie telco's buy-in has been one of the major funding mechanisms for the new US$300m Southern Cross Next cable, due to go online next year. Southern Cross dividends - which have historically run to up $60m per year - are set to resume in FY2023.

Fixed-wireless miss

Forsyth Barr, which had an outperform rating and $5.00 12-month price target going into today's report, said fixed-wireless would be a key point of focus.

Spark set the ambitious target of adding 40,000 fixed-wireless customers during FY2021. The segment is prized by Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees because using mobile technology to deliver home or small business broadband cuts Chorus - and its clip of the ticket - out of the loop.

But Spark reported today that it made just half its target, with net additions of just 19,000 fixed-wireless customers for the year.

But it said it remained committed to its aggressive schedule of shifting 30 to 40 per cent of its broadband customer base to fixed-wireless by FY2023 (Vodafone NZ says it wants to get 25 per cent of its base onto fixed-wiress within two to three years, while 2degrees recently set a 20 per cent target).

Chorus recently complained to the Commerce Commission about what it sees as the retail telco's overly aggressive marketing of fixed-wireless - which resulted in the regulator sending a warning letter to all market participants.

Broadband revenue fell 1.5 per cent to $670m, but mobile revenue increased 0.5 per cent to $852 million and cloud and security revenue was up 5.5 per cent to $443m.

Spark Sport was included in an "Other" category where revenue increased to $137m from FY2021's $130m, and gross margin improved from the year-ago $48m to $70m (the "Other" category also included Spark's nascent IoT or Internet of Things business and its Qrious big data unit).

Guidance

Spark also said today that it had committed an extra $35m to accelerate its 5G rollout. The telco said that would take its mobile network upgrade spend to $125m. Total capital expenditure for FY2022 was forecast to rise from FY2021's $354m to $400m.

Ebitdai (reported at $1.124b for FY2021) was projected to come in between $1.130b and $1.160b.

The dividend was forecast to stay at 25cps.

Spark shares closed Tuesday at $4.73, for a market cap of $8.83 billion. The stock is down 5.4 per cent for the year.

