Business

VC fund raises $130m, but partner has wary eye on Adrian Orr

4 minutes to read
GD1's investments include JunoFem, and Auckland startup developing a device for pelvic floor strengthening - which is billed as slimmer and more comfortable than rivals.

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

The local venture capital scene continues its bull run, with Global From Day 1 (GD1) announced the first close of its Fund 3 at $130 million, blowing away a $50m target.

Partner Vignesh Kumar says

