Spark launches 5G in Dunedin - where it's live

Dunedin local Jones Chin in front of a mural of his grandfather Chin Fooi who came to NZ from China during the Gold Rush. Spark will have a 5G AR experience on the spot today and tomorrow.

Spark has launched 5G mobile service in central Dunedin today - see the map below or the telco's online coverage map here.

To promote the launch, the telco has teamed with Dunedin's Animation Research for an augmented reality experience at four well-known murals around the CBD today and tomorrow, with 5G handsets onhand for AR viewing.

Spark's initial 5G coverage in Dunedin. Source / Spark

There's no surcharge for the faster, smarter mobile network technology, but you will need a 5G phone to connect to it, such as one of the handsets from Apple's new iPhone 12 range, or one of the latest models in Samsung's Galaxy Note, S20 or Fold series.

It's the third major centre where Spark has launched 5G mobile service, following Palmerston North and Auckland's CBD.

Rival Vodafone has launched in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown last December, and had been in-filling in those areas. The telco claims five times Spark's 5G coverage (by population) at this point, and says a Dunedin launch is pending. "We have plans to connect Ōtepoti to our 5G network shortly, particularly as we believe the university town will benefit from being able to innovate with 5G," a spokeswoman says.

2degrees says it will begin its 5G rollout by the end of next year.

A Spark pilot saw 5G fixed-wireless (a landline replacement service) launch in a series of small South Island towns last year (Alexandra, Westport, Twizel, Tekapo, Hokitika and Clyde), plus parts of Palmerston North earlier this year.

UFB fibre operator Chorus is still bracing for Vodafone and Spark to launch 5G fixed wireless service.

With Huawei still sidelined by the GCSB, Spark has engaged Samsung and Nokia Networks as 5G upgrade partners for the edge of its network, with Ericsson and Cisco working on the core.