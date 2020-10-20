Website of the Year

Business

Huawei NZ refocuses with meeting, solar products

Huawei is bringing its smart power solar products to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

It will be one of the more notable pivots of 2020 as Huawei's New Zealand operation launches meeting and solar energy products.

It's now nearly two years since the GCSB barred the Chinese company from

