NZ Rugby takes stake in new headphones sponsor Nura

Beauden Barrett tries out a pair of Nura headphones during a New Zealand Rugby and Nura partnership announcement at New Zealand Rugby House. Photo / Getty

Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald

Once upon a time, US basketball star LeBron James took a 1 per cent stake in a headphones startup, Beats by Dre, in return for promoting its product.

The arrangement paid off, big time, when

