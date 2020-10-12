Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sky TV boss: mobile phone service 'only a matter of time', shares undervalued

5 minutes to read

Sky chief executive Martin Stewart. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Sky's new broadband service, which is currently in staff trials, will move to a customer trial in about six weeks, ahead of a commercial launch early next year, chief executive Martin Stewart told shareholders at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.