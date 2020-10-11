Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 coronavirus: Datacom sends Sydney staff home after positive test

4 minutes to read

"Anyone who is asked to self-isolate, as a precautionary measure, will do so on full pay," says Datacom chief executive Greg Davidson. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

New Zealand's largest technology services company, Datacom, has sent staff home from its Sydney office and instituted a "deep clean" after an employee's positive Covid-19 result.

Read More

The company confirmed the development late Friday.

Datacom was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.