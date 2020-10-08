Website of the Year

Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Early-warning app elarm lines up raise, major customers

4 minutes to read

Datamine founder Paul O'Connor - turning big-data analysis smarts from marketing to healthcare. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

A key problem with Covid-19 is that people become infectious a couple of days before they start displaying symptoms.

The elarm app aims to let you know you're sick before you know you're

