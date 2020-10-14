Website of the Year

Pill delivery startup Zoom Health seeks $3m in crowdfunded equity

Zoom Health founder, managing director and major shareholder David Taylor says a second raise could follow next year to fund expansion into Australia. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald

Pill delivery startup Zoom Health is looking to raise $3 million through crowdfunded equity platform Snowball - to pursue what it sees as a $175m market opportunity.

A sister company to online pharmacy Zoom Care

