NZ Cricket inks Indian streaming deal with Amazon

Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of India's Prithvi Shaw during his ODI debut in February at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Some 150 million cricket fans in India will now watch NZ cricket through Amazon Prime Video.

The tech giant has bought the exclusive rights to livestream NZ-based Blackcaps and White Ferns matches into India for the next six years, NZ Cricket says.

The deal, which represents Amazon's first foray into live sports in India, will see Prime Video carrying live coverage of all Black Caps and White Ferns internationals across tests, ODIs and T20, starting from the 2021/2022 season.

Amazon stepped up in tough Covid times after a more traditional broadcaster, pay-TV provider Star Sports India (previously owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, now part of Disney) did not renew a deal signed in 2017 for a reported $30m.

"We couldn't agree terms [with Star] within the exclusive negotiation period, and opted to go to the market," NZ Cricket spokesman Richard Boock told the Herald.

Boock declined to put a dollar value on the new deal, or say if it was more or less than Star Sport, but offered, "We're very happy with the result."

Boock says the Indian audience for NZ T20s and ODIs has previously peaked at 150m, while being "a bit lower" for tests.

The deal with Amazon follows NZ Cricket's landmark decision to split local broadcasting rights, with Sky TV keeping international games but streaming service Spark Sport gaining rights to domestic games (for those who want to watch both, Spark has recently announced a Spark Sport-Sky Sport bundle, which saves $15 a month over subscribing to each service separately.

Amazon Prime Video is part of the Amazon conglomerate that also includes giant e-tailer Amazon.com and the world's largest cloud computing host, Amazon Web Services.

Like fellow sleeping giants (in sports rights terms), Google and Facebook, the US-based company has so far been nibbling around the edges of various codes.

Amazon paid US$65m to stream Thursday-night NFL games over a two-year period, then recently renewed the deal for an undisclosed but reportedly "significantly higher" fee (US$65m sounds a lot by NZ standards, the Amazon deal only covers a handful of games and is relative chump change to US$3b that CBS, NBC and Fox pay between them, per year, to broadcast the bulk of American football games).

In the UK, Amazon has also tied up exclusive rights to a swathe of top-tier tennis and shares domestic English Premier rights with Sky UK and BT. As last season, Amazon will have two full game weeks in December when every match in only available via its Prime Video streaming service.

Here, there was a degree of buzz around Amazon in 2018 when word emerged that the US giant was sniffing New Zealand rugby - but it turned out it wanted the All Blacks for a six-episode installment of its fly-on-the wall documentary series All Or Nothing, rather than rights to matches.

Amazon could still come after A-list NZ sports rights, but with Spark just starting its six-year cricket deal, and Sky only months into a new five-year rugby deal, new media fans will have to pack a lunch. In cricket's case Boock said it was far too early to speculate.

Meanwhile, across the ditch, there's been another interesting streaming deal.

After Foxtel lost its enthusiasm for rugby, amid the Covid-hit sports calendar and ratings that had been on the wane regardless, Rugby Australia signed a new, three-year, A$90m deal with Nine.

Under the deal, Nine will broadcast every Wallabies test from 2021 onwards and one Super Rugby AU match each weekend on its free-to-air network - but all other rugby content will be delivered through its streaming service, Stan, or at least its newly created off-shoot, Stan Sport.

The deal is described as "groundbreaking." But at A$30m a year, it's also well-shy of Rugby Australia's more traditional Foxtel deal, which The Australian pegged at A$57m per year.