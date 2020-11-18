South Auckland fibre cut day three: Chorus promises service back for most by midnight

Multiple pain-points. Source / Chorus.co.nz/outages

UPDATE: 4pm. Chorus says in its latest update: "As of 4.30pm today, we'll have more than half of the affected connections back up and running, and by midnight tonight we'll have all but a few customers back online. There may be some connections on the smaller cables still affected which we'll track down as soon as possible. We've pooled as many resources as possible today to restore services as quickly as we can."

EARLIER: Some Aucklanders are suffering interrupted phone and internet service for a third day after a Chorus fibre was cut by mistake.

The network operator said yesterday, "Services will restore progressively as connections jointed and we're estimating completion of this by 7pm tonight."

But after a customer complained to the Herald this morning that service was still down, Chorus said it was still a work in progress.

"We have had people working round the clock to resolve this fibre cut and we are progressively bringing connections back online. We are making significant progress in restoration," a spokeswoman said.

The company now clarifies, "There are seven major fibre cables cut and three minor cables. There is only room to joint one cable at a time, so we have to complete one before starting the next. The first 24 hrs were used establishing a new duct route - the original was destroyed by the civil activity damage - and pulling through new cables from the exchange. The deadline of 7pm was for the first cable completed and that was met."

Yesterday, a Chorus spokesman said, "We've got a major fibre cut by a third party close to the Mangere exchange."

Chorus's network is used by Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees and others.

"It happened at around 4.30am yesterday morning. It's affecting approximately 1300 connections across our fibre, copper and transport networks," the Chorus spokesman said.

"A directional drill damaged two ducts containing fibre. They are 2.4m deep and under a bus lane in the Mangere town centre.

"Crews were on site yesterday and overnight to restore services. We're keeping the retailers informed on our progress."

A photo posted to Geekzone (above), said to be of the scene of the cut, was captioned, "Only about 1700 fibres to rejoin, 10m of ducting to replace which they need to excavate first."

Chorus's Outage Map shows multiple issues in South Auckland.

A spokeswoman for Vodafone said, "Due to a Chorus fibre cut, more than 500 customers in Māngere, Onehunga, East Tamaki and Papatoetoe are experiencing a loss of broadband data and fixed line voice services. Restoration is expected by 7pm tonight."

Artists impression of Bader Drive Managere this morning 🤣



Also if anyone knows the source of this most excellent pic let me know 😅 pic.twitter.com/g1UgW9KfPp — Liam Farr (@nz_liam) November 16, 2020

On Spark's website, the telco told customers:

"A key Auckland fibre connectivity link has been accidentally cut and this has resulted in outages impacting mobile, broadband and landline connections in several parts of Central and South Auckland.

"If your mobile, broadband or landline connection has unexpectedly stopped working today, and you are in the South Auckland or Central Auckland regions, you are impacted by this issue. Technicians have been working on this issue through the day and remain committed to restoring service as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Spark said there was also a fibre cut to a Chorus line between Glenfield and Mount Albert. Chorus has been approached for comment.

2degrees posted to its website:

"We know some 2degrees customers are having difficulties getting coverage on their mobiles in Māngere, Shamrock Park, Highbrook, and Glenbrook in Auckland. This is due to damage to fibre in the area. We're sorry for the hassle and rest assured our technicians are working hard to fix this for you, ASAP. Again, our apologies for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."

2degrees also posted, "We know some 2degrees customers are having difficulties using their Broadband connection in Albany, East Tamaki, Frankton and Onehunga. This is due to damage to fibre in the area."

Contractors warned

On May 7, Vodafone customers lost service in large parts of the North Island after road workers cut a cable near Matamata - and around the same time contractors removing trees near Napier also sliced through some fibre.

A rush to catch-up on work after Covid lockdowns was blamed.

Vodafone infrastructure director Tony Baird issued a warning to contractors at the time, saying "With alert level 3 construction work back under way, and with shovel-ready projects likely to get started, we urge contractors to check before they dig at all times."