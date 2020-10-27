Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Two veterans depart as new Chorus boss looks to downsize executive team

3 minutes to read

With the UFB build - and the bulk of the wrangling about regulation for the post-build era - drawing to a close Chorus CEO JB Rousselot is looking to slim down his company's executive team.

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Two of Chorus's longest-serving managers - both veterans from the Telecom era - are exiting stage-left as new chief executive JB Rousselot looks to downsize its executive team.

General manager strategy & business operations Vanessa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.