Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why analysts have hiked Infratil's target price

3 minutes to read

Intratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski with Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Infratil's largest asset is worth twice its current book value, two analysts say.

One element of Infratil's transition to a high-tech infrastructure company gets a big tick from Forsyth Barr analysts Andrew Harvey-Green and Scott

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.