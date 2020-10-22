Website of the Year

Infratil bidding $700m for radiology chain

Image / 123rf

Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald

The acquisition-hungry Infratil has placed a A$700 million ($712m) bid for Australian radiology chain Qscan.

"The discussions are ongoing and incomplete and may not result in a transaction occurring," the company said in a statement

