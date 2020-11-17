Some Aucklanders suffer phone, broadband problems after cable cut

Multiple pain-points. Source / Chorus.co.nz/outages

Some Aucklanders are suffering interrupted phone and internet service today after a cable was cut by mistake.

"There is a fibre cut to a Chorus line between Glenfield and Mount Albert. Chorus are in the process of fixing it now," a Spark spokeswoman told the Herald.

Chorus has been asked for comment. The network operator services, Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees and others.

On its online Outage Map, Chorus did not show an issue between Glenflied and Mount Albert, but did show multiple issues in South Auckland.

A spokeswoman for Vodafone said, "Due to a Chorus fibre cut, more than 500 customers in Mangere, Onehunga, East Tamaki and Papatoetoe are experiencing a loss of broadband data and fixed line voice services. Restoration is expected by 7pm tonight."

On Spark's website, the telco told customers:

"A key Auckland fibre connectivity link has been accidentally cut and this has resulted in outages impacting Mobile, Broadband and landline connections in several parts of Central and South Auckland.

"If your Mobile, Broadband or Landline connection has unexpectedly stopped working today, and you are in the South Auckland or Central Auckland regions, you are impacted by this issue. Technicians have been working on this issue through the day and remain committed to restoring service as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience."

The message to an outage map showing problems at Onehunga and Mangere.

2degrees posted to its website:

"We know some 2degrees customers are having difficulties getting coverage on their mobiles in Mangere, Shamrock Park, Highbrook, and Glenbrook in Auckland. This is due to damage to fibre in the area. We're sorry for the hassle and rest assured our technicians are working hard to fix this for you, ASAP. Again, our apologies for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."

2degrees also posted, "We know some 2degrees customers are having difficulties using their Broadband connection in Albany, East Tamaki, Frankton and Onehunga. This is due to damage to fibre in the area."

There was no immediate word how today's fibre cut was caused.

On May 7, Vodafone customers lost service in large parts of the North Island after roadworkers cut a cable near Matamata - and around the same time contractors removing trees near Napier also sliced through some fibre.

A rush to catch-up on work after Covid lockdowns was blamed.

Vodafone infrastructure director Tony Baird issued a warning to contractors at the time, saying "With alert level 3 construction work back underway, and with shovel-ready projects likely to get started, we urge contractors to check before they dig at all times."