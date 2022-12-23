Voyager 2022 media awards
Smooth operator: How Air NZ's Alex Marren takes on the turbulence

12 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Alex Marren is used to being in the eye of the storm.

She’s Air New Zealand’s chief operating officer and this weekend the airline will be stretched with full flights and limited margin for disruption.

