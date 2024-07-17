Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SMEs vulnerable to cyber security breaches, report reveals

Cameron Smith
By
4 mins to read
A nationwide survey of more than 1000 SME owners and decision-makers found more than half of them did not have processes in place to manage a cyber security breach. Photo / 123RF

A nationwide survey of more than 1000 SME owners and decision-makers found more than half of them did not have processes in place to manage a cyber security breach. Photo / 123RF

Small and medium-sized businesses lacking cyber security preparedness risk becoming easy targets warns an expert, but a new report shows a significant number aren’t that concerned.

“Many SMEs mistakenly believe they are too small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business