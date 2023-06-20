Voyager 2023 media awards

Cybercrime: Financial losses jump 66% as NZ fails to match Aussie moves

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Cybercrime numbers are climbing dramatically. Photo / 123RF

Financial losses from cybercrime are up again, according to the latest quarterly report from the Government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ).

Some of the grim stats:

  • $5.8 million in direct financial losses from cybercrime were reported to Cert in the first quarter of this year, a 66 per cent jump on the first quarter of 2022 ($3.7m)
  • 264 people lost between $100 and $1000
  • 16 people lost over $100,000

The true picture will be worse, experts say.

