An upsurge in text and email scams includes one referring to overdue toll bills.

There’s a fresh upsurge in text and email scams, Crown cybersecurity agency Cert NZ says - with a focus on trying to trick you into installing remote software.

The messages claim to be from various organisations, like your bank, Inland Revenue, NZTA Waka Kotahi, postal services, computer security software and others.

The messages often claim an unusual payment was detected, tax refunds are available, or you have unpaid tolls or fees requiring payment Cert NZ says. They will contain a link to visit or a phone number to call.

Suspicious messages should be forwarded free of charge to 7726 - a free text number operated by the Department of Internal Affairs.

The “NZTA” scam text reads:

“NZTA - A vehicle registered in your name recently travelled on a toll road and the toll has not been paid.”

It includes a link for “More details”.

Cert NZ warns not to click on the link - and that the wording of the NZTA scam and others frequently changes.

There are several “tells” that a text is from scammers, including if it comes from a regular cellphone number - which has likely been hijacked. Organisations like banks, NZTA and IRD typically use a commercial text-sending service with a four-digit number.

If in any doubt, the best practice is to go to a service provider’s website directly to check, or to phone a number that you’ve sourced independently.



