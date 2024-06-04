Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cyber security: Losses to cyber crime spike 84 per cent, under-reporting dogs stats – Cert NZ

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Some $6.7 million in losses were reported to Cert NZ for the first quarter of this year – an 84 per cent spike over the previous quarter ($3.6m). Photo / Getty Images

Some $6.7 million in losses were reported to Cert NZ for the first quarter of this year – an 84 per cent spike over the previous quarter ($3.6m). Photo / Getty Images

The Government’s cyber watchdog says there was a spike in reported losses to cyber crime in the first quarter of this year. But it also warns, again, that its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business