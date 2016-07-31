Small business: Canopy Tours in Rotorua

The New Zealand economy is dominated by small firms and the Business Herald is putting the spotlight on some of them in a new regular feature. Today: Canopy Tours in Rotorua, co-founded by James Fitzgerald as a forest-based eco-tourism experience.
Canopy Tours is based in Rotorua and provides three-hour eco tourism adventures high in the canopy of ancient forests using ziplines and swingbridges along a 1.2 km tour route.
After opening in 2012 - when staff banged on the windows of campervans and didn't let tourists get away until they agreed to go ziplining - the business now employs 22 permanent staff and increases to 38 for the summer months. About 55 per cent of customers are from overseas.
What gave you the idea for the business?
Ziplines as a trend were booming overseas, particularly in North America. The theory was if we could find a piece of spectacular New Zealand wilderness that was otherwise inaccessible we could take people on an adventure mixing the ziplines with the environment. We knew it needed to be far more than simply a thrill ride to have longevity and remain relevant in the market.